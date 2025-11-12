Listen Live
Carmel Police Arrest Man After Chase in Stolen Vehicle

Egles Steven Gonzalez, of Indianapolis, was arrested Tuesday after Carmel Police said he refused to pull over during a traffic stop and then tried to run away from officers.

Published on November 12, 2025

Egles Steven Gonzalez
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel arrested a man on Tuesday that led them on a chase in a car and on foot.

According to a social media post from the Carmel Police Department, officers were patrolling an area near 96th Street and Keystone Parkway when they noticed a vehicle with a license plate that had been reported stolen. When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver refused to pull over and led officers on a “brief pursuit.”

During the chase, officers performed a PIT maneuver to safely stop the vehicle. After the maneuver, the suspect tried to drive away again but was contained by another officer’s vehicle. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and tried running away from police.

After a short foot pursuit, officers took the suspect into custody, later identified as Egles Steven Gonzalez of Indianapolis.

Court documents show Gonzalez was arrested on the following preliminary charges:

Theft
Auto Theft
Driving While Suspended
Resisting Law Enforcement (with a vehicle & on foot)
Possession of a Firearm by a Dangerous Person
Possession of Marijuana

Gonzalez was taken to the Hamilton County Jail. The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case make the final decision on charges.

Carmel Police Arrest Man After Chase in Stolen Vehicle was originally published on wibc.com

