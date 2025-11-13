Hoosiers Dismantle Milwaukee 101-70, Move to 3-0

Justin Casterline

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team dominated the Milwaukee Panthers Wednesday night 101-70 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Sixth year senior guard Tayton Conerway (21 points) and Lamar Wilkerson (24 points) combined for 45 of the team’s 101 points. Indiana made 14 of their 28 three-point shots (50%). They have made at least 10 threes in each of their first three games to start a season for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

They’ve also scored 90 points or more in all three of their victories. That’s the first time they’ve done that since 2015.

The Hoosier defense forced the Panthers to turn the ball over 15 times, which they turned into 24 points. Indiana turned it over seven times. Indiana had 23 assists on 34 made field goals while shooting 57% from the field. The Panthers had seven assists while making 47% of their shots.

Indiana is now 3-0 on the season while Milwaukee is 2-2.

The Hoosiers are back in action on Sunday November 16 against the 2-1 Incarnate Word Cardinals. Tipoff is at 5:30 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Pregame coverage starts at 4:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

