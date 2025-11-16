According to thebellereport.com

Lifetime Kicks Off 2025 Holiday Slate

With Premiere Screening of Christmas Everyday in Los Angeles

With Brandy Norwood and Sy’rai Smith

About Christmas Everyday

Following the death of her father, Fancy (Brandy Norwood) has been more determined than ever to uphold her father’s cherished Christmas traditions as her mother Evelyn (Debbi Morgan) has also begun losing her sight. But things aren’t a smooth ride as Fancy simultaneously is planning her bridezilla baby sister, Belle’s (Sy’rai Smith), wedding.

When a water pipe bursts and disrupts the fairytale wedding plans, Fancy finds herself unexpectedly drawn to the rugged, yet charming, contractor Jaylen (Robert C Riley) who is tasked with renovating the house. Through all the chaos, she learns valuable lessons about faith, family, and the true meaning of Christmas. Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnReal) also stars as Fancy’s co-worker Germaine. Christmas Everyday kicks off Lifetime’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate and will premiere on Saturday, November 29 at 8pm ET/PT