Listen Live
Close
Food & Drink

Tamela Mann Debuts “Mama Mann’s Kitchen Seasoning Blend”

Tamela Mann Debuts “Mama Mann’s Kitchen Seasoning Blend”

Published on November 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FInd Free Food Near you - Indianapolis SNAP Benefits

According to thebellereport.com

Grammy® Award-Winning Recording Artist and Actress

Tamela Mann Debuts

“Mama Mann’s Kitchen® Seasoning Blend Collection”

Seasoning Blend Collection Available November 17

Tamela Mann

 Grammy® Award-Winning Recording Artist and Actress Tamela Mann is stepping from the stage to the kitchen with her new business venture showcasing her love of cooking. Expanding her popular, award-winning MannTV YouTube series Mama Mann’s Kitchen, Tamela has been developing this collection for the last couple of years and partnered in 2025 with Celebrity Chef Erica Barrett (Season 5 Winner Food Network’s BBQ Brawl) to perfect it and bring Mama Mann’s Kitchen Seasoning Blend Collection to the world.  

“Mama Mann’s Kitchen is all about love you can taste,” said Tamela. “These spices come from the same heart that’s been cooking for my family for years — with flavor, warmth, and faith at the center. They’re full of flavor, easy to use, and will remind you of grandma’s down home cooking. They’ll make you say mmmmmm. My goal is to help families bring a little more joy to the table and remember that food, like love, is best when it’s shared and doesn’t have to be hard to make.”

For Tamela, good food has always been about love, laughter, and bringing folks together. All four blends in the Mama Mann’s Kitchen Seasoning Blend Collection were made with that same heart. The For Everything blend adds a little love to just about any dish — from roasted veggies to Sunday dinner. The Garlic Mix brings that perfect kick of comfort, the kind that fills your house with “come and get it” energy. The All Things Blackened blend is bold and soulful, made for folks who like a little sizzle and spice. And for those sweet moments, Just For Pie wraps every bite in warmth and nostalgia, like dessert at grandma’s house. Together, the Savory Seasoning Collection Set gives every home cook a little taste of Tamela’s table — seasoned with joy, faith, and a whole lot of love.

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 28th, 2025

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 27th, 2025

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 26th, 2025

83 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Recording Artists

Martha Munizzi Shares Inspiration Behind “He’s in Control,” Talks Revival, Legacy, and the Role of Faith in Uncertain Times

News

It Be Your Own People: ICE Agents Arrest Cop Accused Of Overstaying His Visa

Clergy Apperception Month 2025
66 Items
Lifestyle

Clergy Celebration Recap Gallery

Local

ACLU Sues Indiana State University Over Pride Center Funding

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close