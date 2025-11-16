N.A.G.M.P Presents “AMPed FOR IMPACT”

According to the bellereport.com

The GMWA National Alliance Of Gospel Music Professionals

Presents “AMPed FOR IMPACT”

Free Virtual Enrichment Session Tuesday, November 18 At 8PM EST

– Prepare yourself to be AMPED FOR IMPACT! Dr. Earl Bynum, Chairman of The National Alliance of Gospel Music Professionals (formerly The GAG), an auxiliary of GMWA, invites you to another empowering session designed to elevate, educate, and inspire artists, promoters, managers, and media professionals. Gospel industry professionals will come together to share insider tips that will help you grow and thrive in the music industry at every level.

The November 18th AMPed FOR IMPACT session will take place virtually via Zoom at 8PM Eastern. Special guests for this session include radio promotions professional Cathy Carroll, Stellar Award-nominated artist Jovanta Patton, publicity and media maven Bill Carpenter, and award-winning mix engineer and producer Kevin Kelley. Radio Robyn McCollum, the National Director of Education for The Alliance, is the host for these engaging monthly sessions.

The AMPed sessions will continue every 3rd Tuesday of each month, with the last upcoming date of the year scheduled for December 16. Each session will include a mix of deep-dive presentations, actionable tips, and interactive discussions, valuable tips for the low cost of FREE! Through these sessions, The Alliance aims to foster professional growth, inspire innovation, showcase the real value of GMWA AMP membership, and achieve four key goals:



📌 Recruitment

📌 Education

📌 Enlightenment

📌 Engagement

Participation for the November 18th session of AMPed FOR IMPACT requires registration through the QR code on the flyer or via→THIS LINK to receive the Zoom credentials. Register now and get AMPed!!