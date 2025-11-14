Leroy Thomas Debuts “On Time” and Launches HeartStrings Foundation

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / other

Leroy Thomas joined Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to talk about the message behind his new gospel single, “On Time,” and the work he’s doing beyond music to impact the next generation. The Houston artist opened up to Mr. Griff about the meaning of the track, the importance of staying grounded in his faith, and why he created the HeartStrings Foundation to support young musicians.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Thomas explained that “On Time” was written as a reminder to anyone going through challenges. “It’s just an anthem,” he said. “It reminds the body of Christ that no matter what we face in life and no matter what life throws our way, the Lord is always there. He’ll be there on time.”

✕

After the show played the single, Griff highlighted how strong it’s already performing on the charts. Thomas doubled down on the message: “He’s always there and he’ll be there on time when you need him.”

Love Praise Indy? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Thomas also spoke about the role his faith community has played throughout his journey. Before performing on national stages, he served as a worship leader at his home church. That experience, he said, built the foundation he still relies on today. “What’s been placed in you always comes out,” Thomas explained. He credited his church, The Fellowship Church of Texas under Bishop William Gordon, along with his label OutNails Music Planet and producer Zach Fisher of SF Productions.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

A major part of Thomas’ mission now extends beyond performing. He shared his excitement about the HeartStrings Foundation, an initiative he created to expand music education in underserved communities. “I’ve always been around the arts since I was a kid,” he said, recalling how theater, choir, and music shaped him early in life. He believes young artists have a unique intelligence and creativity that deserve to be nurtured.

“HeartStrings wants to pour back into the community that gave me so much,” he said. “We want to keep the sound of music and the love for artistry alive in the next generation.”

Related Article: Kirk Franklin Premieres New Song and Celebrates New Projects

Related Article: Darwin Hobbs Drops New Single “Hallelujah to the King”

To stay connected, Thomas encouraged listeners to follow him on Facebook under his name, on Instagram at @leroythomasmuziq, and on his website, leroythomasmuziq.com.

Griff closed the interview by urging fans to download and stream “On Time,” calling the song “sweet” and praising Thomas for continuing to uplift the kingdom through music and community work.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Leroy Thomas Debuts “On Time” and Launches HeartStrings Foundation was originally published on getuperica.com