Fourth IU Fraternity Hit With Cease and Desist Order for Hazing

The Indiana University Office of Student Life said all frat-related activities at Tau Epsilon Phi have been suspended until further notice due to a reported incident of hazing.

Published on November 15, 2025

Photograph of the Indiana University sign located on the campus of Indiana University Bloomington.
Photo by: Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University has issued a cease and desist order against another fraternity on campus after a reported hazing incident.

According to the Indiana University Office of Student Life, all organizational activities at Tau Epsilon Phi have been suspended until further notice. This means the fraternity cannot attend, host, or participate in any social or recruitment events.

The university places organizations on cease and desist when there is an ongoing investigation to an urgent threat or alleged behavior considered harmful to the organization or the community.

The chapter entered into a voluntary resolution agreement with the Office of Student Conduct on Nov. 11. The resolution is set to last until Jan. 16, 2026.

Tau Epsilon Phi is the fourth IU fraternity to be issued a cease and desist order this semester.

On Oct. 21, Phi Kappa Psi became the first to have all their activities suspended after a reported hazing incident resulted in at least two people needing medical attention.

Alpha Epsilon Pi was put on cease and desist on Oct. 24 due to hazing that injured three people. Two weeks later, Beta Chi Theta was the third fraternity issued a cease and desist because of hazing, non-compliance with university directives and interference with the university conduct process.

The Indiana University Police Department is investigating each of the fraternities.

Fourth IU Fraternity Hit With Cease and Desist Order for Hazing was originally published on wibc.com

