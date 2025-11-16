IMPD Investigating Fatal Shooting on South Side

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a shooting on the south side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon left one man dead and a woman injured.

IMPD arrived on Union Street, near Madison Avenue, shortly before 1 p.m. Both people were taken to a hospital.

The woman is stable, but the man didn’t survive.

Officers say a person of interest was detained at the scene in connection with the shooting, which remains under investigation.

