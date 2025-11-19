Listen Live
Close
Local

Hoosiers Stay #2 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Hoosiers Stay #2 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings, Notre Dame at #9

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 15 Wisconsin at Indiana
Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The College Football Playoff Committee released their third rankings of the 2025 season Tuesday night. The Indiana Hoosiers stayed at #2 while the Notre Dame Fighting Irish remain at #9.

Indiana has been at #2 ever since the first set of rankings came out earlier this month. They are 11-0 for the first time in program history. Notre Dame is 8-2 after dropping their first two games of the season to Texas A and M and Miami. They have won eight games in a row and face 3-7 Syracuse on Saturday November 22 at 3:30 before finishing off the regular season with 3-7 Stanford.

The Hoosiers are on a bye week this week. They close out the regular season against 2-9 Purdue on Friday November 28.

There is a change to this year’s 12-team playoff format from one year ago. The top four teams in the final ranking, regardless of conference championship, will receive a first-round bye. Last year, each Power Four conference champion held the top four seeds. This year, each Power Four conference champion is guaranteed a spot in the field, but not a top four spot.

The top 12 rankings look like this:

  1. Ohio State (10-0)
  2. Indiana (11-0)
  3. Texas A&M (10-0)
  4. Georgia (9-1)
  5. Texas Tech (10-1)
  6. Ole Miss (10-1)
  7. Oregon (9-1)
  8. Oklahoma (8-2)
  9. Notre Dame (8-2)
  10. Alabama (8-2)
  11. BYU (9-1)
  12. Utah (8-2)

Hoosiers Stay #2 in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings, Notre Dame at #9 was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
New Logo - praise Indy - Indy's Inspiration station in Indianapolis
Business & Economy

Contact Praise Indy

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 28th, 2025

83 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 26th, 2025

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local

Community Connection August 27th, 2025

Entertainment

Government Shutdown Leaves Millions Struggling | Money Monday

Entertainment

Jekalyn Carr Talks No. 1 Hit Don’t Faint, Working With Gospel Legends

Kerry Douglas
Music

Known as Kirk Franklin & The Family – THE FAMILY Return

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close