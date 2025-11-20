(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind.–State Police gave more details on Wednesday regarding the arrest of a Jeffersonville man last week. They say 33-year-old Garrett Smeloksy was driving drunk with a child in his vehicle.

A trooper pulled Smeloksy over on November 12th around 9:30 pm near the I-265 10th street exit for failing to yield to emergency vehicles working a crash and for speeding.

Shortly after approaching Smeloksy, the trooper says Smeloksy was displaying signs of impairment. A search warrant was obtained for a blood sample. A one-month-old infant was found in the backseat unharmed. The child was eventually released to a family member.

Indiana’s move over law requires drivers to either change lanes to an adjacent lane or slow down to 10 mph below the speed limit if they cannot change lanes safely when passing any stationary vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road. This applies to emergency vehicles, highway maintenance, tow trucks, utility service vehicles, and even disabled vehicles.

Police say they had enough evidence to arrest Smeloksy and take him to the Clark County Jail on the following charges.

Neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, a Class A misdemeanor

ISP: Jeffersonville Man Was Impaired with Child in His Vehicle was originally published on wibc.com