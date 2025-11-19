Listen Live
Lifestyle

Excellence Is Contagious! | Dr Willey Jolley

Discover how Dr. Willey Jolley's insights can inspire you to cultivate a culture of excellence.

Published on November 19, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Excellence is Contagious!”

Today’s message is taken from my book, An Attitude of Excellence, and it’s about excellence.  When you choose excellence, it doesn’t just impact you, it impacts everyone around you.  Michael Jordan was said to lift the performance of the people who played with him. 

See, excellence it lifts teams, it strengthens families, and it helps communities.  Your example of excellence can motivate someone else to raise their game.  Excellence is contagious.  And when you live it, others will catch it. 

Be the spark that elevates the atmosphere all around you.  Be the person who brings excellence into every room they enter.  Excellence is not just about you winning, it’s about helping others win as well.  You can be excellent and it will lift your life and lift the lives of everyone around you. 

