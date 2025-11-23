CeCe Winans to Perform for Detroit Lions Thanksgiving

Listen Live
CeCe Winans to Sing National Anthem for Detroit Lions Thanksgiving

Published on November 22, 2025

According to the bellereport.com

Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic Halftime Show

Powered By Verizon to Feature Performance

By Detroit Rocker Jack White and National Anthem By CeCe Winans

The organization will also debut a campaign with Feeding America to help families gather around a full table this holiday season

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

The Detroit Lions announced today that their 86th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on November 27 against the Green Bay Packers will feature electrifying singer and guitarist Jack White as part of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon. Renowned gospel musician CeCe Winans will perform the national anthem. Additionally, the club will be supporting a donation-based initiative with Feeding America® that will be featured throughout the game. The Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Classic presented by Ford will be nationally televised on FOX at 1 PM EST.

The winner of 17 GRAMMY® Awards and 33 Dove Awards, music icon CeCe Winans will return to her hometown of Detroit to perform the national anthem. An inductee of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Winans is also the recipient of multiple Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards and NAACP Image Awards. “I grew up in Detroit in a house with Mom, Dad, 7 brothers and 2 sisters.  Every Thanksgiving was all about Gratefulness to God, family, food and Football!! The Lions games were on all the time in our home.   The idea that my family and I are part of such a rich heritage of music flowing from our hometown is so amazing and we thank God every day.  I am so honored to come home and be a part of a very special Thanksgiving tradition.  It’s going to be awesome.”

