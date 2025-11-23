Earnest Pugh and Friends Bring Annual Christmas Tour To Indy

According to the bellereport.com

Earnest Pugh and Friends

Bring Annual Christmas Tour To Cities Nationwide Including Indianapolis December 14

Award-winning Gospel industry veterans Earnes Pugh is hitting the road for his Annual Christas Tour, with confirmed dates in markets including Delaware, Indiana, Virginia, New York, Houston, and Dallas.

According to Pugh, every year since the release of his 2012 holiday CD titled “Christmas with Earnest Pugh,” (debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard charts) he has set aside the month o December to spread holiday cheer with the songs from the 12-track CD in a live setting where he mesmerizes audiences for 60-minutes wuth jazz-infused classics like “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” and “Away IN A Manger” before he presents the fan-favorite and Christmas Anthem, “Ring Dem Bells.”

Pugh masterfully sprinkles his signature falsetto notes throughout the presentation, incorporating spontaneous worship moments before flowing into two of his five No 1 Billboard hits: “Rain On Us” and “I Need Your Glory” to close out the evening.

This year’s tour elevates the experience with a string quartet accompanying his band, a festive lighting show, and incredible featured vocalists and musicians. Special guests include vocalists Kim Person, and Capria McClearn, producer, singer and conductor Keith Williams, along with New Yor’s own Brandon T. Williams.

Pugh’s holiday single “New Born King” is currently impacting radio nationwide.

The Tour stops thru Indy December 14,2025 at Bethel Cathedral AME Church at 10:00 a.m.