T.D. Jakes & iHeartMedia to Launch "NXT Chapter,"

Published on November 23, 2025

According to thebellereport.com

T.D. Jakes Teams Up With iHeartMedia to Launch

“NXT Chapter,”

A Weekly Podcast Helping to Co-Author New Pages of America’s Collective Story

In a cultural moment marked by social divide, shifting values, and a national hunger for clarity, T.D. Jakes, New York Times best-selling author, noted entrepreneur and one of the world’s most trusted voices, is turning the page. Today, he has teamed up with iHeartMedia, the no. 1 podcast publisher globally, to announce the debut of “NXT Chapter with T.D. Jakes.” Premiering November 14 with special guest Oprah Winfrey, the series will bring together some of the most influential minds in business, entertainment, wellness, and culture for intimate conversations that will help audiences not just cope but evolve. Listeners can hear the official trailer now, HERE.

With its debut, “NXT Chapter” will offer a rare space where some of the world’s most distinguished voices including Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Jeezy, Mellody Hobson, Dr. Joseph D. Amos, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Jason Wilson, and more will chart the next chapter of society’s shared story. Few public figures command the level of trust and access that allows T.D. Jakes to convene guests of this caliber, reflecting the broad respect he holds across industries and generations. More than a new project, the series is both a literal and symbolic next chapter for Jakes and an invitation for listeners to explore what their own “next” will look like, and how to get there together.

In each weekly episode, Jakes and a guest will explore the life pivots, setbacks, and revelations that shaped their journeys and what came after. “NXT Chapter” will offer a perspective many never heard from T.D. Jakes before but one that’s been shaping the culture all along. More than a conversation, it will become a guide for the evolution of purpose for individuals and for the nation to turn the page.

