How to Survive Holiday Costs on a Tight Budget | Money Monday

The holidays are officially here, and while stores are filled with decorations and endless gift ideas, not everyone is walking into the season with the same level of excitement. With prices rising and many families dealing with layoffs or reduced income, this time of year can bring stress instead of cheer. That’s exactly why money expert Jini Thornton joined Cheryl Jackson for Money Monday—to help listeners navigate the season with intention and financial peace.

Thornton began by acknowledging something many people avoid saying out loud: this year is different, and that’s okay. She encouraged listeners not to hide what they’re going through or pretend things are the same when they aren’t. According to her, the healthiest thing you can do is accept your reality, adjust your plans, and remove the guilt attached to doing less than in previous years.

“If your situation has changed, don’t fight it,” she said. “It doesn’t mean it’ll always be this way, but you do need to adjust.”

For some, that adjustment might mean buying fewer gifts, skipping big gatherings, or simply embracing moments with family instead of focusing on purchases. Thornton also reminded listeners to check on loved ones facing hardship and—rather than assuming what they need—ask them directly how you can support them.

When it comes to gift-giving, Thornton didn’t mince words: budgeting is essential, especially when money is tight. She joked about how people treat the word “budget” like something negative, even though it can be a lifeline during stressful seasons. A realistic, no-stress budget sets the tone for a healthier holiday for everyone involved. Thornton even suggested having open conversations with close friends and family about scaling back. “Communicating the right way can take pressure off everybody,” she said.

Thornton also highlighted Giving Tuesday, reminding listeners that giving doesn’t have to mean donating thousands of dollars. Even $25 can make a meaningful difference when shared with organizations that matter to you. She encouraged families to incorporate giving into their holiday plans and to treat it as a tradition, not an afterthought.

As for saving money, she stressed the value of staying connected with your favorite stores. Downloading store apps, following them on social media, and tracking ongoing sales—many of which started long before Black Friday—can help you snag the best deals. She also recommended apps like Fetch and Ibotta, which reward shoppers with cash back and points just for uploading receipts.

Before signing off, Thornton wished listeners a warm and happy holiday season, reminding everyone that even during financially challenging times, there are still ways to create meaningful moments without breaking the bank.

