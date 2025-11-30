According to thebellereport.com

Dr. E. Dewey Smith

Releases SONGS DADDY USED TO SING

Album Of Hymns In Tribute To His Late Father Rev. Eddie D. Smith, Sr.

Dr. E. Dewey Smith is the senior pastor and teacher of The House of Hope Atlanta, The House of Hope Macon, and The House of Hope West Pointe – one church in three locations. For over 30 years, his ministry has addressed those things that plague the community and burden the people he serves. His love for the arts, media, and music led him to release Gospel albums including LIVE AT THE CATHEDRAL with The Hope Mass Choir (2010), LET PRAISES RING (2021), and GOD PERIOD, which topped the 2021 Billboard Year-end Chart and featured his #1 Billboard Gospel Airplay single, “Your Presence Is A Gift.”

Dr. Smith returns with a new album that holds deep significance. Earlier this year, Dr. Smith’s father, Rev. Eddie D. Smith, Sr., passed away. It was he who introduced Dr. Smith to music and encouraged him to immerse himself in it as a child. “My dad was my first music teacher,” says Dr. E. Dewey Smith. “He put a guitar in my hands when I was three years old, and I’ve loved music ever since!”

In tribute to his father and the monumental impact he had on his life, Dr. Smith has released SONGS MY DADDY USED TO SING, an 11-song album of their favorite Gospel classics. The album opens with the voice of his father, the late Rev. Eddie D. Smith, Sr., on the hymn “I’ll Be Crossing Over,” which Rev. Smith, Sr. recorded and released in 2008 on his LIVE IN CONCERT album (MDL Records, Inc).