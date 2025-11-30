NAACP & BET ANNOUNCE DATE OF “57TH NAACP IMAGE AWARDS”

NAACP & BET to air 57th Image Awards on Feb 28 on BET.

NAACP and BET announced the “57th NAACP Image Awards” will air live from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, February 28, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET. Beloved comedian, actor, and writer Deon Cole will return as host.

“BET is honored to continue our longstanding partnership with the NAACP to bring the Image Awards to the world in a way that uplifts and celebrates our stories,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “This show is a powerful reflection of our collective excellence, and we’re thrilled to have Deon Cole return as host of the 57th NAACP Image Awards. His authenticity, sharp wit and deep connection to our community make him the perfect guide for this unforgettable night.”

“As a comedian, actor, and cultural icon, Deon Cole has consistently used his talent to entertain, uplift, and inspire. His humor, deep appreciation for the culture, and commitment to our community has cemented him as an entertainment legend,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO. “It is truly an honor to have him return as the host of this year’s 57th NAACP Image Awards. His presence will guide us through an evening of unforgettable moments as we celebrate the visionaries and trailblazers who continue to define and revolutionize culture.”

Deon Cole is a comedian, writer, and actor, who can be seen in the title role of BET+’s dark comedy series, AVERAGE JOE, from McG, which has garnered incredible reviews from Hollywood Reporter and Entertainment Weekly. Most recently, Deon can be seen in THE MADNESS starring Colman Domingo, a political drama thriller for Netflix from Clement Virgo and VJ Boyd, produced by Chernin. Additionally, he can be seen in Blitz Bazawule’s critically acclaimed remake of THE COLOR PURPLE, the film scored 16 nominations at the 55th NAACP Image Awards, winning 11, including Outstanding Motion Picture. Before that, Deon starred in Jeymes Samuel’s THE HARDER THEY FALL for Netflix opposite Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, and LaKeith Stanfield. Deon was featured in Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill’s YOU PEOPLE for Netflix, acting opposite Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Eddie Murphy.

Deon was previously seen as Charlie on ABC’s BLACK-ISH and Freeform’s GROWNISH. For his work on BLACK-ISH, Deon won three consecutive Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series awards at the 2020, 2021, and 2022 NAACP Image Awards. Deon can be heard as the voice of Dave, for DreamWorks Animation’s Netflix series, KIPO AND THE AGE OF WONDERBEASTS. Previously, he starred as Detective Daniel “DJ” Tanner on the TBS comedy ANGIE TRIBECA opposite Rashida Jones. Additionally, Deon was featured in the Ice Cube-led BARBERSHOP series. Next, Deon can be heard as a voice in the BET+ animated series, LIL KEV, opposite Kevin Hart and Wanda Sykes.