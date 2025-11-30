Blacksmoke Music Worldwide Artists Unite For Holiday Album

A powerhouse lineup of artists deliver new and classic holiday songs with fresh energy and anointing.

The album reminds audiences of the true gift of the season - the humble birth of Jesus Christ.

Each track unwraps hope, love, and light, calling listeners to give love and be a light for others.

Blacksmoke Music Worldwide Artists Unite

For One Sound, One Season, One Savior

THE BLACKSMOKE COLLECTIVE CHRISTMAS VOL. 1

Featuring Lashá Knox, Earnest Pugh, Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz, Pastor John Elmore,

The Family, Monica Lisa Stevenson, Cedric Ballard, and Ernest J. Lee Is Available Now!

The birth of Christ is a pivotal part of the Gospel message. This time of year is special because we celebrate the good news of the humble birth of Jesus Christ, which marks the beginning of His life and leads to his ultimate sacrifice for humanity’s sins. The artists of Blacksmoke Music Worldwide, under the leadership of executive producer and Blacksmoke CEO Kerry Douglas, have united for one sound, one season, and one Savior through an extraordinary holiday music celebration – THE BLACKSMOKE MUSIC WORLDWIDE COLLECTIVE: CHRISTMAS VOLUME 1.

This Christmas collection of new and favorite holiday classics is a soul-stirring compilation that captures the warmth, worship, and joy of the season. Bringing together a powerhouse lineup of award-winning and emerging voices, this project celebrates the timeless message of Christmas with fresh energy and anointing.

THE BLACKSMOKE MUSIC WORLDWIDE COLLECTIVE: CHRISTMAS VOLUME 1 features unforgettable performances by Pastor John Elmore, Lasha’ Knox, The Family, Cedrick Ballard, and Ernest J. Lee.

“Growing up, Christmas was simple, joyful, and full of wonder, and that same feeling hits me every single year,” Pastor John Elmore shares. “I chose The Greatest Gift for the Christmas collective because Jesus is truly the ultimate gift anyone could ever receive – the gift of life, hope, and salvation. He came into this world through an immaculate and intentional birth to give His life so that we could have ours.”

Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz deliver a new, inspirationally expressive holiday track, “You Are The Gift,” that features an incredible trio of vocalists – Charnel Allen, Kisha Grandy Lee (Of The Family), and Lashá Knox, who deliver a spirit-swelling performance.

“You Are the Giftwas created as a reminder that life itself is a blessing,” says Jevon Dewand. “When God is at the center, every moment has purpose. In a world that has taken so many smiles and stripped away hope, this song calls us to give love and to be the light for others. The real gift isn’t what we receive — it’s what we share.”

Songstress Monica Lisa Stevenson’s version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” creates an atmosphere of nostalgia and togetherness, making it the perfect backdrop for holiday gatherings. Stellar Award-winning singer Earnest Pugh offers “Go Tell It,” his rendition of one of the all-time favorite holiday spirituals, “Go Tell It On The Mountain.”

“It is so important in this day and climate that we hear our faith, about our Lord Jesus Christ and how He came that all would come into the saving knowledge of who He was,” Earnest states. “When He was born, He brought Joy, He brought Peace, He brought Happiness. But the greatest gift He brought was redemption.”

Each track of THE BLACKSMOKE MUSIC WORLDWIDE COLLECTIVE: CHRISTMAS VOLUME 1 reminds audiences of the true gift of the season and is a musical gift unwrapping hope, love, and light. Use your favorite digital music outlet to stream and download THE BLACKSMOKE MUSIC WORLDWIDE COLLECTIVE: CHRISTMAS VOLUME 1 here, along with the first Collective Gospel 12-track compilation, THE BLACKSMOKE MUSIC COLLECTIVE, and have a Very Merry Christmas!