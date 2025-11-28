Kym Whitley Talks HBCU Honors and Putting Family First

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

The always hilarious and beloved actress Kym Whitley recently joined “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to share what she’s been working on, her upcoming projects, and a heartfelt decision to prioritize family.

First, Whitley expressed her excitement about hosting the third annual HBCU Honors, which is set to air on November 30th on both BET and BET Her. She described the event as a unique awards show dedicated to celebrating the incredible achievements of HBCU alumni. This year’s honorees include music artist and producer David Banner and gospel legend Shirley Caesar. Whitley hopes the program will inspire a new generation of students to consider attending an HBCU, showcasing the excellence and opportunities these institutions provide. The event, taped at the historic Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., promises to be a night of Black brilliance that the whole family can enjoy together.



On the career front, Whitley is as busy as ever. She recently wrapped up a tour with comedy superstar Adam Sandler, performing for massive crowds of over 14,000 people. Fans can also still catch her in Sandler’s movie on Netflix. Alongside her acting roles, she continues to co-host the popular podcast “Two Funny Mamas” with Sherri Shepherd, which is available for viewers and listeners on YouTube.

Despite her packed schedule, Whitley shared a powerful and relatable decision. She announced she is intentionally taking a break to focus on her 14-year-old son. “If you don’t stop and focus on these kids,” she explained, “I got to take a break, go home and sit and be there for my son.” It’s a move that speaks volumes about her commitment to family and faith, reminding us of the importance of being present for our loved ones during their formative years. Her transparency is a powerful testament to the balance many face between professional success and personal responsibilities.

