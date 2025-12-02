Don’t Take Your Riches To Your Grave I Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Don’t Take Your Riches To Your Grave”

If I were to ask you, where is the richest place in the world? I’m sure some would say the Mint in Washington, D.C., others would say Fort Knox, and others would say the gold and diamond mines that populate the African continent.

But all would be wrong. The richest place in the world is the graveyard. That’s right, the graveyard. In it lies all the people who had great ideas that would have made them wealthy, but they listened instead to some negative person who told them they can’t do this or that, and they believed them. Then they took those great ideas with them to their grades. Their best song, unsung. The best invention, undone. The best book, unwritten. The best speech, ungiven. Why? Because they listened to some negative person who used the word can’t. Do not, I repeat, do not take your riches with you to your grave. Live them right here. You can do them, and I believe you can.

