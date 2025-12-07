TYSCOT RECORDS INKS AGREEMENT WITH TASHA PAGE-LOCKHART

President, Bryant Scott. “We’re excited to partner with her production company, GiftBox Music Group

Tyscot Records is approaching its golden anniversary with a golden signing. The label has signed a new partnership agreement with GiftBox Music Group. The company is co-owned by seasoned vocalist Tasha Page-Lockhart (the Stellar Award winning vocalist who soared to fame after winning the BET Sunday Best talent competition in 2013 and producing a string of Top Ten radio hits) and her business partner Kai “Verse” Tyler (the charismatic music executive who has worked with a who’s who in Hip-Hop and R&B music). “Tasha is an absolute powerhouse vocalist, worshipper and performer,” says Tyscot Records President, Bryant Scott. “We’re excited to partner with her production company, GiftBox Music Group. Together, we will develop cutting edge music and videos that are certain to bless listeners across genres.”

The first born of this new relationship will be Tasha Page-Lockhart’s first full-length album since 2017’s The Beautiful Project. “After navigating personal and professional challenges over the past few years, I redirected my efforts with faith and perseverance,” Page-Lockhart adds. “I’m grateful to partner with an incredible team that shares this vision, including the Tyscot family. Today, after eight years, a new project through my newly formed label Giftbox Music is on the horizon, and I’m energized to share my voice with the world. Just let me sing!”

Page-Lockhart and Tyler’s team have already produced a vault full of songs that will showcase not only her dynamic vocal range but also a full picture of who she is as a recording artist. ”This is a truly full-circle moment for Tasha,” says Tyler. “We’re deeply grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Tyscot team, an amazing company and a driving force in this genre. With my experience and Tasha’s magical voice, we’re excited to open Giftbox Music’s box of gifts for her fans—hence the name Giftbox Music. We can’t wait to share what’s to come.”