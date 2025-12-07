TV One celebrates the holidays with a slate of original and classic Christmas movies.

Keshia Knight Pulliam, Kyla Pratt, and Tatyana Ali star in the featured films.

The marathon is followed by a special UNSUNG marathon highlighting various artists.

Don’t Miss TV ONE’S 2025

Christmas Movie Marathon

Tune IN to the Christmas Aunt, The Christmas Pact, Radio Christmas,

Jingle Belle and Many More!

Join TV One as we ring in the holidays and celebrate with original programming, and of course some classics! We’re having a lot of “Fa La La La Fun” all-season long with a slate of feel-good holiday movies! As December sleighs its way in, tune in to TV One every Sunday starting at 5p/4c for a block of holiday movies. Then, the fun continues Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with movies all-day long!

The marathon includes fun movies like The Christmas Aunt, starring Keshia Knight Pulliam. In the movie, Rebecca Miller returns home to Tennessee two weeks before Christmas, but the last thing she expects is to reconnect with her childhood best friend.

The talented Kyla Pratt starsas Sadie in The Christmas Pact! Can best friends fall in love? That’s the question Sadie and Ben will answer as they keep the spirit of Christmas and the magic of their childhood pact alive.

Keshia Knight Pulliam also returns as the star of Radio Christmas! When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs for the holidays, DJ Kara Porter is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem.

Tatyana Ali stars as Belle Williams in Jingle Belle! As a successful jingle writer, Belle is cajoled into returning to her hometown to write a song for the 50th anniversary of the annual Christmas Eve concert.

Keep reading for a detailed December lineup!

Sunday, Dec. 7 (starting at 5p/4c)

· Radio Christmas (2019)

· Jingle Belle (2018)

· You Can’t Fight Christmas (2017 – TV One Original)

Sunday, Dec. 14 (starting at 5p/4c)

· Jingle Belle (2018)

· The Christmas Aunt (2020)

· Coins for Christmas (2018 – TV One Original)

Sunday, Dec. 21 (starting at 5p/4c)

· Someday at Christmas (2021 – TV One Original)

· The Christmas Pact (2018)

· Radio Christmas (2019 – TV One Original)

Christmas Eve (starting at 6a/5c)

· Radio Christmas (2019)

· Second Chance Christmas (2014 – TV One Original)

· Someday at Christmas (2021 – TV One Original)

· Miss Me This Christmas (2017 – TV One Original)

· You Can’t Fight Christmas (2017 – TV One Original)

· The Christmas Aunt (2020)

· Jingle Belle (2018)

· The Christmas Pact (2018)

· Radio Christmas (2019)

· Dear Santa I Need A Date (2019 – TV One Original)

Christmas Day (starting at 6a/5c)

· A Christmas Blessing (2013 – TV One Original)

· Jingle Belle (2018)

· The Christmas Aunt (2020)

· The Christmas Pact (2018)

· Radio Christmas (2019)

· Merry Wishmas (2018 – TV One Original)

· A Royal Family Christmas (2015 – TV One Original)

· Christmas Dilemma (2020 – TV One Original)

· Someday at Christmas (2021 – TV One Original)

· Christmas Swap (2016 – TV One Original)

Then, to round out the holiday programming, we’re closing out the year with a special UNSUNG marathon. We dug in the archives, so be sure to catch great episodes through the years from your favorite artists over two days.

Saturday, Dec. 27 (starting at 6a/5c)

· The Emotions

· The Jones Girls

· Shannon

· Cheryl Pepsii Riley

· Regina Belle

· Vesta Williams

· Angela Bofill

· Angela Winbush

· Ray Parker Jr.

· David Ruffin

· Tammi Terrell

· Switch

· Debarge

· Phyllis Hyman

· Rick James

· Con Funk Shun

· Klymaxx

· The Sylvers

· The Jets

· Midnight Starr

· Yarbrough & Peoples

Sunday, Dec. 28 (starting at 6a/5c)

· Clark Sisters

· Tasha Cobbs Leonard

· Marvin Sapp

· Hezekiah Walker

· Shirley Murdock

· Chuckii Booker

· Morris Day

· Alexander O’Neal & Cherrelle

· Bobby Caldwell

· Al Jarreau

· Sugarhill Gang

· Roxanne Shante

· Monie Love

· Das EFX

· Christopher Williams

· Silk

· Dru Hill

· Xscape

· Chante Moore

· Kenny Lattimore

The Chi-Lites