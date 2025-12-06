Source: C Brandon / Getty

Soul singer Alexander O’Neal and his wife are hospitalized after an early morning apartment fire in Minnesota on Friday (Dec.5).

As reported by KARE 11, a fire broke out in a third-floor unit at the Willoway Apartments in Burnsville. A neighbor spotted the fire at around 1:30 am and called 911.

Burnsville Fire officials immediately called a three-alarm alert to bring in additional help from neighboring communities. Crews worked to quickly put out the fire, evacuate, and treat victims.

A KARE 11 photographer spotted O’Neal and his wife, Cynthia, being transported to the hospital via ambulance. At this time, their conditions are unknown.

A cause for the fire is not known at this time. Burnsville Fire Chief BJ Jungmann confirmed that four units in the building are uninhabitable. The remaining residents are back in their units.

A longtime contributor to the “Minneapolis Sound,” O’Neal is best known for hits such as “If You Were Here Tonight,” “Innocent,” and his collaboration with Cherrelle, “Saturday Love.” Overall, the singer scored eleven top 40 singles on the Billboard R&B charts. Three of those singles also cracked the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

We are sending well wishes to the O’Neals at this time.

This is a developing story.

Alexander O’Neal & Wife Hospitalized After Apartment Fire was originally published on myclassixatl.com