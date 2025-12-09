Favorite Black Christmas Episodes to Rewatch During the Holidays
Christmas movies from Rudolph to the Peanuts and cheesy Lifetime rom-coms are often picked as fan favorites to binge during the holidays. But, some of our favorite Black sitcoms have played a pivotal role in getting us into the Christmas spirit.
From our favorite comedy shows like Martin or Living Single to family favorites like the Winslows on Family Matters or the hilarious chaos of the Bernie Mac Show, everyone has one special holiday episode they go back to revel in that nostalgic, merry feeling during the Christmas season.
So, here is a list of our favorite holiday episodes from some of our beloved Black sitcoms.
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Twas The Night Before Christening
Season 4, Episode 13
Living Single: Living Krinkle
Season 1, Episode 15
The Bernie Mac Show: Road To Tradition
Season 3, Episode 3
Abbott Elementary: Winter Show
Season 4, Episode 7
The Wayans Bros.: A Country Christmas
Season 5
Martin: Go Tell It On the Martin
Season 3, Episode 13
The Proud Family: Seven Days of Kwanzaa
Season 1
Everybody Hates Chris: Everybody Hates Kwanzaa
Season 3, Episode 10
Black-ish: Black Santa/White Christmas
A Different World: I’m Dreaming Of A Wayne Christmas
Season 4, Episode 11
Girlfriends: You Better Watch Out
Season 1, Episode 11
The Jamie Foxx Show: Christmas Day-Ja Vu
Season 3, Episode 10
Favorite Black Christmas Episodes to Rewatch During the Holidays was originally published on foxync.com