Legends Take Jimmy Kimmel To Church

Church on the Jimmy Kimmel Show

Source: tasha cobbs / Cafe Mocha

Tasha Cobbs Leonard and John Legend just gave the world a whole church experience on late night TV, and the culture is talking. The two teamed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live for a powerful performance of their hit “Church,” and baby… they did not come to play.

From the moment Tasha opened her mouth, you could feel the anointing jump through the screen. And when John Legend slid in with that smooth, soulful tone? Whew. The blend was so good it felt like Sunday morning wrapped in a Friday night vibe. Their chemistry was natural, powerful, and a reminder that gospel does not have to stay boxed in.

Church is already doing big things. The track hit number 1 on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart, and it is nominated for a 2026 Grammy Award. But seeing it performed on a major late night stage? That is representation our community does not always get, and they delivered it with excellence.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This moment also comes on the heels of Tasha’s new album called TASHA, which has the streets and the saints buzzing. She is blending gospel with hip hop, pop, and R and B, showing the world that gospel music can evolve and still hit your spirit. The album debuted at number 1 across multiple Billboard charts, proving she is not just in the game, she is leading it.

Let’s be real. Tasha Cobbs Leonard is different. With more than 5 billion streams in her career, she continues to push gospel forward in a way that feels authentic to the culture: soulful, bold, and unashamedly faith filled.

This Kimmel performance was not just a musical moment. It was a cultural one. A reminder that church is more than a building. It is a feeling we carry, a sound we grew up on, and a connection that hits deep.

And if this is what Tasha and John are giving us now, just imagine what is coming next.

Click Here For Full Story