Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Drawing inspiration from the scripture about Jesus leaving the 99 sheep to find the one that was lost, Campbell posed a critical question to her listeners: “How often do we reach for the lost?” She painted a vivid picture of modern-day scenarios where people fall away from fellowship—a friend you haven’t seen in a while, a family member whose social media posts signal trouble, or someone who simply stopped coming to church. Instead of gossiping or speculating, Campbell challenged the community to move with love and purpose.

“It should be a part of our regular practice as believers,” she declared, emphasizing that the responsibility to care for one another extends beyond the church walls. Campbell questioned the modern forms of witnessing, asking if the community is still actively knocking on doors and searching for souls who have gone missing from the fold. She shared personal anecdotes of spreading love in unexpected places, like an airport train, to illustrate that opportunities to connect are everywhere.



✕

The core of her message was a heartfelt call to action. Campbell stressed that many people are silently hurting, and a simple phone call, a visit, or even a thoughtful message can make a world of difference. “Sometimes you have to go where they are,” she explained, highlighting that ministry isn’t confined to a building. It happens in the mall, at the grocery store, and in every corner of our daily lives.

This ‘Faith Walking’ segment served as a potent reminder of the power of connection and community. Campbell’s challenge was clear: reach out to someone you haven’t heard from, show them that someone cares, and embody the love that is the foundation of faith. It’s a call for believers to not just talk the talk, but to truly walk the faith by actively pursuing and uplifting one another.

READ MORE STORIES

Reaching the Lost | Faith Walking was originally published on getuperica.com