Listen Live
Close
Local

$100K Winning Powerball with Power Play Ticket Sold in Anderson

Published on December 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hoosier Lottery
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

ANDERSON, Ind. — The Hoosier Lottery said on Monday that a $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at a Speedway gas station on East 53rd Street in Anderson, and one lucky Hoosier matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball with a Power Play of 2X in Saturday’s drawing.

Those winning numbers for Saturday were 1-28-31-57-58 with the Powerball of 16 and a Power Play of 2X.

The Powerball jackpot continues to climb past $1 billion, and the Powerball jackpot for Monday is an estimated $1.1 billion, which is the sixth largest in game history.

$100K Winning Powerball with Power Play Ticket Sold in Anderson was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close