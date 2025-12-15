Banks Calls Indiana Senate Redistricting Vote a ‘Missed Opportunity’

Source: (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Indiana Senator Jim Banks, appearing on Fox News Sunday, weighed in on the political fallout after Indiana state Senate Republicans voted down a measure this week to redraw the state’s congressional maps.

The move directly defied President Donald Trump, who has vowed to support primary challengers against every Republican lawmaker who voted against the measure. Senator Banks stated that he supported the President’s push for a mid-cycle redistricting, calling the Senate vote a “missed opportunity.”

“I thought that mid-cycle redistricting in Indiana made sense, especially after Prop 50 passed in California that gave Democrats five more seats,” Banks said. “I thought Indiana had a role here to play. I stood with the president to support redistricting.”

Trump’s Popularity and Primary Threats

Following the vote, President Trump took to Truth Social, threatening to “primary every single one of them,” a threat already being acted upon by groups like Turning Point USA Action and Club for Growth.

When asked if going after every dissenting state Republican was the “right move,” Banks avoided a direct answer but underscored the President’s enduring influence in the state.

“Donald Trump remains the most popular Republican in the state of Indiana. I’ve seen all of the polling, recent polling. You don’t want to be on the other side of Donald Trump,” Banks warned. He cited his own 2024 Senate run, stating, “He endorsed me when I ran for the Senate. He cleared the field. And I’m the senator today, largely because of that endorsement.”

The Bigger Picture: House Majority

While acknowledging the intense primary battles ahead in May, Senator Banks pivoted the focus to the national political stakes.

“It’s not about Donald Trump. It’s about the country. It’s about keeping the Republican majority in the House of Representatives,” Banks stated. He added that the issue is about “addressing issues like health care affordability and saving this country from those who want to tear it down.”

The redistricting bill failed by a vote of 31-19, with a majority of Republicans joining Democrats in opposition. Banks concluded by reaffirming the strong bond between the former president and the state: “President Trump loves Indiana. Indiana loves President Trump.”

He finished with a final warning to the state senators who voted no: “There were a small handful of Republican senators in the state Senate who voted against him, and they’ll have to face the voters in May and November. We’ll see how it plays out.”

