KEM Set to Perform at the Winspear Opera House

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The magic of the holiday season returns as The Maiden Foundation presents its 17th annual Soulful Christmas, an evening with multi-Grammy nominee, KEM. This special celebration will also feature Dallas’ own Brittany Holmes. The celebration takes place Friday, December 19 at 8:00 PM at the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St. Dallas, TX 75201) in partnership with the AT&T Performing Arts Center.This year’s concert marks a remarkable milestone for The Maiden Foundation, founded by twin brothers Terrence and Tim Maiden, as they celebrate 20 years of service and impact across North Texas. What began as a small gathering to collect toys for families facing difficult times during the holiday season has grown into one of Dallas’s most anticipated holiday traditions that beautifully blends soul, spirit, and giving.

“Soulful Christmas originated as a simple holiday dinner with friends and family 17 years ago to give back. To see it evolve into being hosted at the Winspear Opera House is unimaginable,” said Terrence Maiden, chair of The Maiden Foundation. “Our mission has always remained the same, to improve the lives of those within our community. Soulful Christmas is a meaningful experience and a beautiful way to celebrate the holiday season with friends and colleagues.”

With Truist Bank as the presenting sponsor, Soulful Christmas invites guests to experience the sounds of the season while giving back to the community. Proceeds from the concert will benefit two local organizations doing vital work year-round: Harmony Community Development Corporation, which provides food and counseling resources to Southwest Dallas and Red Bird residents, and Austin Street Center, which supports individuals experiencing homelessness in Dallas.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“At Truist, our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities,” said DeVon Lang, Truist regional president for North Texas. “We’re thrilled to support like-minded organizations such as the Maiden Foundation in their efforts to make a difference across our communities and bring others together to celebrate the season.”

Warren Tranquada, president and CEO of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, added, “Collaborating with The Maiden Foundation on Soulful Christmas is an honor. This event exemplifies the power of the arts to uplift and unite our communities. We look forward to welcoming these families to the Winspear Opera House and sharing the magic of the season together.”

For nearly two decades, Soulful Christmas has brought people together for more than a concert. It is a celebration of faith, family, and community spirit. Guests can expect show-stopping performances, heartwarming moments, and an atmosphere filled with joy, reflection, and purpose.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now at www.maidenfoundation.org.

KEM Set to Perform at the Winspear Opera House was originally published on praiserichmond.com