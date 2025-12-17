A Night That Will Reset Your Spirit

There are moments when you can feel it deep inside that you need to pause, reset, and be reminded of who you are at your core. Not because everything is falling apart, but because life gets busy and full and we forget to pour back into ourselves. That is exactly what It’s In My DNA is about.

On Friday, January 17th, New Sound Worshippers is hosting a powerful night of worship right here in Indianapolis. This is not just another event on the calendar. It is an opportunity to step away from the noise, gather with community, and experience something that feeds your spirit.

Apostle William Jones will be delivering the Word, and his messages are known for being real, grounded, and encouraging. He speaks in a way that connects faith to everyday life and reminds you of who you are when the world has tried to make you forget.

Worship will be led by Clinton Gardner and the New Sound Worshippers Music Ministry. Their sound creates an atmosphere where you can simply be present, let go, and reconnect. It is the kind of worship that meets you where you are without pressure or pretense.

The service will take place at Resurrection Church, located at 2502 East 38th Street in Indianapolis. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and service begins at 5:30 p.m. Pastor Orlando Jordan will serve as the host pastor for the evening.

Seating is limited, but the event is free to attend with a freewill offering. If worship is part of who you are or something you have been longing to reconnect with, this night may be exactly what you need.