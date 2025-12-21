GAG & Gospel Set to Be a Blessing to Bishop Sam Williams

The phrase often heard during convention was “In the Room.” Being “in the room” meant access to the latest industry insights, networking with Gospel announcers, programmers, station owners, and media professionals, and witnessing artists present their gifts before key decision-makers.

Panel discussions covered everything from radio programming and marketing to career development. For many, these rooms were where dreams began—leading to record deals, job opportunities, and lifelong connections.

Panel discussions covered everything from radio programming and marketing to career development. For many, these rooms were where dreams began—leading to record deals, job opportunities, and lifelong connections.

According to thebellereport.com

Gospel Announcers and Music Industry

Set to Be a Blessing to Bishop Sam Williams

The Gospel Announcers Guild (GAG) was founded in 1970 as the professional auxiliary of the Gospel Music Workshop of America (GMWA). Under the visionary leadership of Al “The Bishop” Hobbs (Chairman), Bishop Sam Williams (Executive Vice Chair), and Lady Donna Creer (2nd Vice Chair), GAG became a vital space for Gospel artists, radio programmers, and announcers to grow and thrive.

Icons such as Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adams, Donnie McClurkin, Dottie Peoples, James Fortune, and countless others honed their craft through GAG’s showcases, classes, and workshops during GMWA’s annual convention. These sessions were more than meetings—they were gateways to opportunity.

The phrase often heard during convention was “In the Room.” Being “in the room” meant access to the latest industry insights, networking with Gospel announcers, programmers, station owners, and media professionals, and witnessing artists present their gifts before key decision-makers. Panel discussions covered everything from radio programming and marketing to career development. For many, these rooms were where dreams began—leading to record deals, job opportunities, and lifelong connections.

Love Music? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Panel discussions covered everything from radio programming and marketing to career development. For many, these rooms were where dreams began—leading to record deals, job opportunities, and lifelong connections.. Today, however, he faces serious health challenges—and now, it’s our turn to bless the one who has blessed so many.

If you were ever inspired, encouraged, or advanced by being “in the room,” we invite you to show love and support to Bishop Sam Williams in the following ways:

How You Can Help

Send an uplifting audio greeting

Email: evg24ktgold@gmail.com

Or call: 1-314-701-7276

Email: Or call:

Send an encouraging video (2 minutes or less)

Email: Brostevetv@gmail.com

Email:

Share a Love Donation

CashApp: $bxbaine

Zelle: clash201226@gmail.com

CashApp: Zelle:

Mail a card

Address:

Martine Center

Attention: Bishop Samuel Williams

12 Tibbits Ave.

White Plains, NY 10606

Your kindness will mean the world to Bishop Sam as he begins receiving an outpouring of love from his GAG family.

Thank you in advance for your prayers, encouragement, and generosity. Together, let’s remind Bishop Sam that he is not forgotten—and that the Gospel community stands with him.