“TYLER PERRY’S SISTAS” Celebrates Milestone

BET proudly announces the return of Tyler Perry’s Sistas for its 10th groundbreaking season, premiering Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The series continues its record-breaking success, tracking to be the #1 scripted series on cable among Black adults 18-49 for five consecutive years and the #1 series on cable among all Black viewers for three consecutive years. Season 10 promises the laughter, love, and layered drama that have made Sistas a cultural phenomenon.

