Kerry Douglas & Blacksmoke Music Soar To #1 On Billboard

Blacksmoke artists earn #1 Gospel Airplay and multiple top positions on year-end charts.

Zacardi Cortez, Earnest Pugh, Devon Dewand & The Trap Starz, Ted & Sheri and James Greer top Gospel's contributions.

Blacksmoke's YouTube channel sees over 15M views and 921K hours of content consumed.

According to thebellereport.com

Kerry Douglas and Blacksmoke Music Worldwide

Soar To #1 On Billboard

Top Gospel Airplay Labels Year-end Chart

Blacksmoke Music Worldwide Earns Multiple Top Positions Across

Billboard and Mediabase Year-end Gospel Charts

illboard released their year-end stats, and Blacksmoke Music Worldwide ranked #10 on the Top Gospel Labels chart and earned the #1 spot for Top Gospel Airplay Labels. Blacksmoke worked on radio singles this year that soared to the top of the charts. Five Blacksmoke artists landed on the Billboard Year-end Top Gospel Airplay Chart.

#15 “Work It Out For Me” – Zacardi Cortez

#17 “You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove)” – Ted & Sheri

#20 “Don’t Give Up” – Earnest Pugh

#26 “Without You” – Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz

#38 “Do It Again” – James Grear & Company

Blacksmoke and CEO Kerry Douglas had a banner year with GRAMMY®-nominated and Stellar Award-winning artist Zacardi Cortez. On Billboard’s Year-end charts, Zacardi’s IMPRINT LIVE album is the #14 Top Gospel Album, his “Lord Do It For Me” single ranked #22 on the Top Gospel Streaming Songs Chart, making Zacardi the #12 Billboard Top Gospel Artist. Additionally, Blacksmoke congratulates Zacardi on reaching one million streams on Pandora with his powerful single “Work It Out For Me (Live Radio Edit),” from his album IBHAR: THE JOURNEY (Chapter 2).”

Love Music? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Mediabase also released its year-end charts with Blacksmoke soaring to the #2 spot on The Gospel Label Chart Share. Blacksmoke artist Ted & Sheri earned the #8 Most Played Gospel Artist spot for their single “You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove).” Blacksmoke artists taking top spots on the Mediabase Top Gospel Airplay Year-end Chart are:



#2 “You’ve Been So Faithful (Groove)” – Ted & Sheri

#24 “Don’t Give Up” – Earnest Pugh

#26 “Work It Out For Me” – Zacardi Cortez

#36 “Without You” – Jevon Dewand & The Trap Starz

#38 “Do It Again” – James Greer & Company

YouTube recently released their year-end stats with Kerry Douglas streaming over 15.3 million views with consumers listening to over 921K hours of music content on his Blacksmoke YouTube channel. Kerry’s YouTube channel is the home for Blacksmoke Music artists’ music videos and curated playlists, his Up Close and In Focus Podcast, live features and concerts, original films, movies, and lifestyle content including Love Mountain Movie, Pop The Balloon, and Believe It Network.

Hip Hop Boobly is Blacksmoke’s interactive animated educational program created by Marzetta Douglas. The Hip Hop Boobly brand for children, conceptualized through Hip Hop and inspirational music and videos, has garnered tremendous growth with multiple videos surpassing millions of streams on YouTube and Instagram. In October, Hip Hop Boobly and friends gave their FIRST live performance at the Houston Children’s Museum for thousands of kids and parents in attendance.

Kerry and his Blacksmoke Music Worldwide team work hard to promote, publicize, and create engaging content with a savvy business acumen, generating proven long-term success for the label. More importantly, Blacksmoke’s brands and content are developed with a passion to leave consumers with long-lasting life moments and memories.

Congratulations to Kerry Douglas and Blacksmoke Music Worldwide on your 2025 accomplishments in Gospel music and entertainment!