Charity Jordan Talks Vera’s Holiday Flop and Betting on Herself

Actress, writer, and director Charity Jordan stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to talk about her new holiday film, Vera’s Holiday Flop, and the journey it took to bring the project to life. What began as a personal dream has now become a full-circle moment, with the movie set to premiere on BET+ on December 18, just in time for the holidays.

During the interview, Charity described Vera’s Holiday Flop as a fun, feel-good romantic comedy filled with friendship, chaos, and heart. At its core, the story follows a group of friends who come together for the holidays with the best intentions, only for things to quickly spiral into hilarious and unexpected situations. According to Charity, it’s the kind of movie that feels relatable because it reflects what happens when familiar personalities collide in close quarters, especially during the holidays. The film balances comedy and romance while keeping things light and family-friendly, making it an easy watch for viewers looking to laugh without feeling uncomfortable.

What makes the project especially meaningful is that Charity didn’t just star in the film, she wrote and directed it alongside her husband, Justin Charity. She opened up about how surreal it feels to see something she built independently now streaming on a major platform like BET+. For years, Charity had dreamed of being a leading woman on screen and telling stories that were joyful, funny, and hopeful. When traditional opportunities weren’t coming her way, she and her husband made a bold decision to invest in themselves.

Charity shared that she began writing the story nearly four years ago, pulling from everyday observations and moments she found funny. Eventually, instead of waiting for outside funding or approval, she and her husband decided to move forward on their own. That leap of faith, she said, required sacrifice, prayer, and complete trust that God would honor the vision He placed in her heart.

The energy on set reflected that passion. Charity joked about the playful chaos that came with filming, especially when working with her co-star Mr. Griff, who she teased for being unable to whisper when the cameras were rolling. Despite the jokes, she made it clear that the set was full of joy, laughter, and collaboration, the kind of environment that makes the finished product even more special.

Beyond the laughs, Vera’s Holiday Flop carries a deeper message. Charity hopes viewers walk away believing that forgiveness can change relationships, that laughter can be healing, and that joy is still possible even when life doesn’t go as planned. She also wants the film to serve as encouragement for dreamers everywhere. As a teacher, wife, mother, and creative, Charity emphasized that her journey proves you don’t have to fit one mold to succeed. If God gives you a dream, she believes He won’t abandon it.

As the holiday season approaches, Vera’s Holiday Flop arrives as more than just a festive rom-com. It’s a reminder that faith, perseverance, and a little humor can turn setbacks into breakthroughs

