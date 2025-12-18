Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts are set to dazzle fans with their bold “Indiana Nights” alternate uniforms during their Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on December 22, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Inspired by the blue and black hues of the Indiana night sky, the “Indiana Nights” uniforms feature a sleek black helmet, heathered blue accents, and the iconic Indiana “C” logo.

RELATED | Colts Introduce New “Indiana Nights” Alternate Uniforms

First introduced in 2023, these uniforms have become a fan favorite and will take center stage for this highly anticipated game.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The game will also feature special events, including a gameday giveaway of Indiana Nights beanies for the first 50,000 fans, courtesy of Lucas Oil Products.

Indianapolis native and actor/musician Trevor Jackson will perform the national anthem, while Colts legend Adam Vinatieri will kick off the game by striking the anvil.

Adding to the excitement, downtown Indianapolis landmarks will light up in Colts blue leading up to the game, creating a citywide celebration of “Indiana Nights.”

Fans attending the game can also enjoy limited-edition commemorative cups, themed cocktails, and a halftime light show featuring the Colts Cheerleaders and Drumline.

‘Indiana Nights’ To Shine On Monday Night Football In Indianapolis was originally published on 1075thefan.com