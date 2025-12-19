EEOC Head Wants White Men To Report DEI Discrimination 

EEOC chair claims white men face discrimination from DEI initiatives, despite data showing they still dominate leadership roles.

Prioritizing white men's civil rights concerns raises questions about EEOC's commitment to equal opportunity for all workers.

Trump-appointed EEOC chair's actions seen as attempt to roll back progress on workplace discrimination against marginalized groups.

Boy, I tell ya, the ongoing self-victimization of white people is starting to get pathetic. I should say more pathetic. As part of their ongoing effort to embrace a victim mentality, the Trump-appointed head of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is urging white men to report if they’ve been discriminated against through diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

According to AP, on Wednesday evening, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Chair Andrea Lucas wrote on X, “Are you a white male who has experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex? You may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws,” on a video of herself. She referred people to a “DEI-related discrimination” fact sheet posted by the agency and urged affected workers to contact the agency “as soon as possible.

Black women are disproportionately affected by rising unemployment rates, but this is what the EEOC chooses to focus on. Call me Jaden Smith, the way I hate it here.

Only a few hours before Lucas posted, Vice President JD Vance posted an article he said “describes the evil of DEI and its consequences.” Lucas cosigned the post, writing, “Absolutely right @JDVance. And precisely because this widespread, systemic, unlawful discrimination primarily harmed white men, elites didn’t just turn a blind eye; they celebrated it. Absolutely unacceptable; unlawful; immoral.”

White supremacy is such weak-ass behavior. How are you the superior race, but constantly being victimized by the races you deem lesser? Make it make sense, y’all.

Lucas was named as the EEOC chair in November, and under her direction, the agency has shifted focus to “rooting out unlawful DEI-motivated race and sex discrimination.” David Glasgow, executive director of the Meltzer Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at the NYU School of Law, told AP that Lucas’ post reveals a “fundamental misunderstanding of what DEI is.”

“It’s really much more about creating a culture in which you get the most out of everyone who you’re bringing on board, where everyone experiences fairness and equal opportunity, including white men and members of other groups,” Glasgow added. The Meltzer Center tracks lawsuits that could affect DEI initiatives, and it’s found that while it has been used to discriminate in several isolated incident, there hasn’t been “any kind of systematic evidence that white men are being discriminated against.”

Glasgow pointed out that CEOs of Fortune 500 companies are overwhelmingly white men, with white men still making up the majority of corporate leadership, state and federal legislators, and other notable fields. “If DEI has been this engine of discrimination against white men, I have to say it hasn’t really been doing a very good job at achieving that,” Glasgow said.

Jenny Yang, a former EEOC chair, told AP that it was “unusual” and “problematic” that the agency is now prioritizing the civil rights of one group. “It suggests some sort of priority treatment,” Yang said. “That’s not something that sounds to me like equal opportunity for all.”

She noted how, under Lucas, the agency has completely deprioritized workplace discrimination cases filed by transgender workers. “It worries me that a message is being sent that the EEOC only cares about some workers and not others,” Yang told AP.

It’s genuinely disheartening how much progress the Trump administration has managed to roll back in only a year. America has become far worse for Black, brown, and LGBTQ citizens, and the white folks who voted for this are still broke. So much winning.

