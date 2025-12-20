Hoosiers Take Down Chicago State 78-58 at Assembly Hall

Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team is now 9-3 on the year after beating the Chicago State Cougars (2-11) on Saturday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington 78-58.

The Hoosiers jumped out to a 52-29 halftime lead by making 14 out of 26 three-point shots. In the second half, however, they made just one of 20 three-pointers (5%).

They held Chicago State to 36% shooting and 20% from behind the arc (4-20). Indiana also had 24 assists on 26 made field goals. The Hoosiers also shot 42% for the game.

Lamar Wilkerson made five three-pointers in the first half to lead Indiana in scoring with 21 points, four rebounds, and six assists. Reed Bailey scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half to help Indiana get the victory. The other double figure scorer was Nick Dorn with 15.

Lionel Larvadain led Chicago State with 12 points. CJ Ray had 11 for the Cougars.

Hoosier guard Tayton Conerway scored five points and is now over 1,000 points in his career. Wilkerson received a game ball before the game for scoring 44 points against Penn State earlier this month and setting a school record for most made three-pointers in a game with 10.

Indiana faces the 9-3 Siena Saints on Monday night at 6. Pregame coverage starts at 5 pm on 93.1 WIBC.

