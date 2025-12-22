2 Injured From Overnight Shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting in Indianapolis that left two people injured.

Officers responded to the south side of Indy for a report of a person shot in the 3200 block of Teakwood Drive at around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Police found two men who were injured in the shooting. One of the men was shot while the other sustained a laceration. They were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

IMPD said the shooting likely stemmed from a disturbance and that a person of interest was detained.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

