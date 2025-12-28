Rob & Michele Reiner’s children release plans for memorial service

They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date," read the statement, which CBS News received from a spokesperson for Jake and Romy Reiner on Tuesday.

Rob and Michele Reiner’s children release new statement on plans for memorial service

By Emily Mae Czachor

December 23, 2025 / 9:19 AM EST / CBS News

Two of the children of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, have released a new statement in the wake of their parents’ deaths, saying they intend to share their plans for a memorial service “at a later date.”

“Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received. They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date,” read the statement, which CBS News received from a spokesperson for Jake and Romy Reiner on Tuesday.

Their brother, Nick Reiner, 32, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbings of his parents.

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead on Dec. 14 in their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 78 and she was 70.

The shocking news of their deaths sparked a wave of heartfelt tributes from celebrities, friends, fans and political leaders. In addition to Rob Reiner’s beloved repertoire in the film and television industry, the couple had a long track record of progressive political activism, especially in their home state of California.