TRIBL RECORDS DOMINATES AS #1 GOSPEL LABEL ON BILLBOARD

Tribl Records closes out 2025 with a dominating presence on Billboard’s Year-End Gospel Charts, securing the #1 position across multiple marquee categories, including Top Gospel Labels, Top Gospel Album Imprints, Hot Gospel Songs Imprints, and Hot Gospel Songs Labels. Billboard’s year-end data underscores Tribl’s standing as the most influential and impactful label partner in Gospel music today.

Further cementing Tribl’s dominance, its flagship artist collective Maverick City Music was named #1 Top Gospel Artist – Duo/Group and #2 Top Gospel Artist overall across all categories and formats. Together, Tribl Records and Maverick City Music account for five of the Top 10 songs on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs Year-End Chart, representing half of the genre’s biggest records of the year.

“This year’s Billboard results reflect more than chart success— they reflect a sustained commitment to excellence, artist development, and cultural impact,” says Norman Gyamfi (CEO, Insignia Assets) and Jonathan Jay (CEO, Maverick City Music). “We are honored to partner with artists and creatives who continue to shape the sound and spirit of Gospel music worldwide.”

With a curated roster, mission-driven strategy, and consistent chart performance, Tribl Records continues to define the standard for modern Gospel music, blending commercial success with cultural and spiritual influence.

About TRIBL Music Group

In the short time since its 2020 founding, TRIBL Music Group has revolutionized the Christian, Gospel, and Worship music marketplaces, disrupting the status quo and creating a diverse home for creatives everywhere. The ground-breaking company is home to the breakout collective Maverick City Music, as well as popular artists Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine, Maverick City Música, Travis Greene, Todd Galberth, and more. Boasting billions of global streams and chart-topping radio successes, TRIBL has garnered a seemingly endless array of peer, industry, and consumer-based accolades, including multiple GRAMMY® Awards, BMI and ASCAP Awards, and a Billboard Music Award, an American Music Award, numerous Stellar Awards, and several Dove Award wins TRIBL Record is a division of Insignia Assets, LLC. Learn more at tribl.com.