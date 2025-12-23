BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) has signed a 15-year agreement with the developer of a wind farm in Blackford County.

RWE, a Texas-based company, will sell electricity from its Prairie Creek wind farm. The wind farm is expected to generate enough power for 42,000 homes once it’s operational in 2028.

Prairie Creek will also employ around 240 workers during construction.

The expected benefits for Blackford County from Prairie Creek include $60 million in property tax payments over 30 years to help fund schools, libraries, and other essential services. The project will also contribute approximately $10 million in economic development payments that support local businesses.

There’s an increasing demand for electricity in the area, driven in part by data centers.

Source: WISH-TV

I&M Power Reaches Deal to Buy Electricity from Wind Farm in NE Indiana was originally published on wibc.com