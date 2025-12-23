One Child Dead, Three Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said two vehicles crashed Tuesday evening.
Officers got to the intersection of 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue to investigate. Four children were taken to a hospital, where one of the children later died.
The intersection of 34th and Keystone was closed in all directions, according to IMPD.
