Source: PHOTO: WISH-TV

***WATCH FOR DATING***

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said two vehicles crashed Tuesday evening.

Officers got to the intersection of 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue to investigate. Four children were taken to a hospital, where one of the children later died.

The intersection of 34th and Keystone was closed in all directions, according to IMPD.

One Child Dead, Three Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash was originally published on wibc.com