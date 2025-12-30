City Plans To Turn Eagle Creek Into A Water Wasteland

What’s happening right now in Central Indiana should have every resident paying attention. A massive development project tied to the new LEAP district in Lebanon is moving forward, and at the center of the conversation is something we all depend on every single day, water.

A $700 million water project is being pushed forward to supply the LEAP district with up to 25 million gallons of water a day, and part of that water could come directly from Eagle Creek Reservoir. Yes, the same reservoir that supplies drinking water to thousands of families across Indianapolis.

As plans move ahead, homeowners along the proposed pipeline route have begun receiving letters telling them to sell easements on their property or face possible legal action. That alone has raised serious concerns. But what’s even more alarming is what this could mean for the health of Eagle Creek itself.

Eagle Creek is not just a body of water. It’s an ecosystem. It supports wildlife, protects drinking water quality, and serves as a vital natural resource for our region. Environmental advocates and residents are questioning whether pulling that much water could damage the ecosystem, disrupt wildlife, and permanently affect water quality.

What’s troubling many people is how quickly this project is moving forward, and how little public input has been part of the conversation. Decisions of this magnitude should not happen quietly or without transparency. Once environmental damage is done, there is no easy undo button.

This isn’t about being anti-growth. It’s about being smart, responsible, and protective of the resources that sustain our communities. Eagle Creek deserves careful stewardship, not rushed decisions that could leave lasting consequences for generations to come. This idea has Indy residents questioning the care and concern of leadership for people’s lives.

This is a moment for awareness, accountability, and community voices to be heard.

