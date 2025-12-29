Get Up! Mornings Trending Topics of The Day: December 29th

Source: Reach Media / Urban One Erica Campbell, Cheryl Jackson, and Griff give us the latest trending topics, insightful discussions, and fresh perspectives of stories making headlines today! From celebrating major wins in our culture to keeping a close eye on political shifts and honoring our spiritual leaders, here is everything you need to know right now. Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We have to give a huge congratulations to everyone’s favorite food critic, Keith Lee. The 29-year-old influencer, who has changed the game for small businesses everywhere, was named TikTok’s Creator of the Year at the platform’s inaugural U.S. awards show in Los Angeles. It was a heartwarming moment as Lee took the stage to thank his wife, Ronnie, crediting her encouragement for his massive success. In a move that truly blesses the community, host La La Anthony announced that TikTok would donate $50,000 to Feeding America i

The awards night was themed “New Era, New Icons,” and our folks definitely showed up and showed out. Beyond Keith Lee, Love Island USA star Jeremiah Brown took home the “Rising Star” award for expanding his brand with community-driven content. Meanwhile, Mariah Rose was named “MVP of the Year” for her engaging sports commentary that breaks down NFL and NBA moments like a pro. The night was headlined by a performance from Ciara, whose music continues to drive viral trends and keep us all dancing.

In political news, President Donald Trump is still working on his White House revamp, and let’s just say it is ruffling a lot of feathers. You might remember his “Presidential Walk of Fame” unveiled in September, but it turns out the project wasn’t finished. Trump recently added detailed plaques under the portraits of past presidents, and he is not exactly giving them their flowers. The signs feature harsh criticism of leaders like Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton, while only praising Ronald Reagan. Critics and citizens alike are calling the move “absurd” and unprecedented for a sitting president.

Honoring the Most Effective Preachers The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), representing over 150,000 faith communities, has released its list of the 25 most effective Christian biblical preachers for 2025 and 2026. Get Up! Mornings highlighted several powerful voices, including Bishop T.D. Jakes of The Potter's House, Dr. Carolyn A. Knight from Atlanta, Bishop Rudolph McKissick Jr. of Jacksonville, Rev. Dr. Charles Goodman Jr., and Rev. Dr. William E. Flippen Sr. We celebrate these major men and women of God for their dedication to the Word

