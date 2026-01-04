Richard Smallwood Award Winning Artist Passes Away At 77

An official announcement from Smallwood’s family was posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday, announcing the passing of the “world-renowned artist, songwriter, and musician.

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter Thursday, January 01, 2026

Award-winning gospel singer Richard Smallwood has died at the age of 77, leaving behind a legacy that “clearly and solidly changed the face of black gospel music.”

An official announcement from Smallwood’s family was posted on his Instagram account on Tuesday, announcing the passing of the “world-renowned artist, songwriter, and musician.” The message included a request to respect the family’s “privacy during this difficult time” as they seek to “celebrate the legacy he leaves behind and the gifts he unselfishly shared with the world.”

The Instagram post, which featured multiple photos of Smallwood taken throughout his lifetime, indicated that “official arrangements are forthcoming.” An obituary compiled by Smallwood’s representative, Bill Carpenter, identified the cause of the singer’s death at the age of 77 early Tuesday morning at Brooke Grove Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Sandy Spring, Maryland, as the result of complications of kidney failure. The obituary also mentioned that “mild dementia and a variety of other health issues have prevented Smallwood from recording” in recent years.

Smallwood graduated cum laude from Howard University in Washington, D.C., with a degree in music. He had legendary singer Roberta Flack as a high school teacher. Smallwood, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, but raised in Washington, D.C., is survived by his brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews as well as several godchildren.

Smallwood “clearly and solidly changed the face of black gospel music,” according to his profile on the Gospel Music Hall of Fame’s official website, written upon his induction in 2006.