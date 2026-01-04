Boil Water Advisory due to Bloomington Water Main Break

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — 26 addresses in Bloomington have been placed under a Boil Water Advisory due to a water main break.

If you live on East Allen Street, South Grant Street, South Henderson Street, East Dixie Street, South Lincoln Street, East Dodds Street, and South Dunn Street in Bloomington, you have been placed until a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until Monday at 10 a.m.

Those affected should:

Boil all water used for drinking, cooking, and oral hygiene for at least five minutes.

It is not necessary to boil water for other uses.

Immediately after your normal water pressure is restored, run COLD water from a sink or tub until clear water flows from the faucet.

