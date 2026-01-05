Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Why Your Input Determines Your Output”

Many people make lots of New Year’s resolutions, but the problem is they only last a couple of weeks. Statistics show that the sale of diet products and people who say they’re going to work out are the highest in the first two weeks of the year. People are motivated for a couple of days, then they fizzle. The enthusiasm starts to dwindle, and by the 15th of the month, it’s gone. Why? Because of a lack of continuous and constant motivation. They get motivated at the first of your year, but don’t keep it up. To make your resolutions into realities, it’s essential that you don’t set resolutions, you set goals. And then you make motivation a part of your daily routine.

Remember that your best is yet to come, and you can if you think you can.

Why Your Input Determines Your Output | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com