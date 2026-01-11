Tyscot Records, the oldest continuously operating African American-owned gospel label, celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Nelson is known for anthemic congregational favorites like 'My Name Is Victory' and 'I Believe (Island Medley)'.

The partnership aims to unlock new sounds and create new melodies to take the worship sound to the world.

Worship Leader Jonathan Nelson Inks Recording Deal with Tyscot Records



Celebrated praise and worship leader Jonathan Nelson has officially signed a recording agreement with Tyscot Records’ Tyscot Worship imprint, marking a powerful new chapter in his nearly two-decade gospel music career. The partnership comes as Tyscot Records—the world’s oldest continuously operating African American–owned gospel label—prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary.



A Stellar Award–winning and Dove Award–nominated singer, songwriter, and choirmaster, Nelson is widely recognized for anthemic congregational favorites such as “My Name Is Victory” and *“I Believe (Island Medley).” Under the new deal, he is finalizing his first album of entirely new material since 2018’s Declarations, with a radio single slated to impact gospel airwaves in spring 2026.



“I’m truly thrilled to announce this new partnership with Tyscot,” Nelson shared. “Bryant Scott and his team are well respected in this business, so it’s a privilege to join forces in this next chapter. I’m excited as we mark new territory, unlock new sounds, and create new melodies to take this sound to the world. I pray God continues to bless the work of our hands together. New music is on the way—it’s all gas and no brakes!”

Tyscot Records President Bryant Scott reflected on the journey leading to the deal. “Jonathan and I first discussed this years ago while riding in a van on a Caribbean island,” Scott said. “We didn’t force it, and it’s always amazing to see how God brings things to fruition in His timing. I’m honored for Tyscot Worship to partner with Jonathan Nelson Enterprises to produce music that glorifies God and edifies the Church.”

With over 227 million digital streams, Jonathan Nelson has remained a defining voice in modern gospel worship. A Baltimore native and the twin brother of fellow gospel artist Jason Nelson, he is the son of a retired pastor and was educated at the Baltimore School for the Arts. Early in his career, Nelson formed the ensemble Purpose, whose independently produced project Live in Baltimore: Everything You Are caught the attention of gospel powerhouse Donald Lawrence.

Lawrence recorded Nelson’s song “Healed” with Donald Lawrence & Co. for the 2004 Speak Life album, turning it into a Top Ten gospel radio hit.

The success opened the door for other gospel artists, including Rudolph McKissick, Jr. and Troy Sneed, to record Nelson’s compositions—many of which also climbed the charts. In 2006, the late Aretha Franklin presented Nelson with a Stellar Gospel Music Award for Song of the Year for “Healed.”

Nelson’s 2008 debut album, Right Now Praise, further cemented his influence with the Billboard Top Ten hit “My Name Is Victory.” Since then, he has written numerous contemporary church standards, including “Expect the Great,” “Anything Can Happen,” “Finish Strong,” and “Baba Oh.”



Currently serving as Director of Worship and Arts at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, Nelson continues to shape worship culture both locally and globally. He and his wife Christina are parents to two adult children, J. Andrew and Julianna, and grandparents to Amaiah Jazmin.

With new music on the horizon and a historic label partnership now in place, Jonathan Nelson’s next season promises to be one of renewed creativity, impact, and spiritual resonance.









Here is a recent video of Jonathan Nelson’s Healed performed by Donald Lawrence. Click link below.





https://youtu.be/XD9Q23RdAcM?si=2Jua0IPuOEqkPyGO













