BeBe Winans Surprisingly Releases New Video “All To Thee”

Officially set for release in January 2026, the single offers an early and intimate look into BeBe’s latest body of work

“This song is a personal offering,” BeBe shares. “All To Thee is about surrender, gratitude, and trusting God with every part of your life. I wanted the music and visuals to feel honest, reverent, and full of hope as we step into a new year.”

Beyond his musical legacy, BeBe is also an accomplished actor, author, and creator. His career includes notable roles in The Manchurian Candidate starring Denzel Washington, Broadway’s The Color Purple, and the critically acclaimed musical Born For This.

BeBe Winans Ushers in the New Year with Stunning Video for Upcoming Single “All To Thee”

Gospel icon Benjamin “BeBe” Winans has surprised fans with the release of a breathtaking new video for his forthcoming single, “All To Thee,” which premiered on New Year’s Eve.

Officially set for release in January 2026, the single offers an early and intimate look into BeBe’s latest body of work—one rooted in faith, reflection, and spiritual depth. Written by BeBe Winans alongside Wren T. Brown and produced by BeBe with Jeff Balding, “All To Thee” is a moving declaration of worship that blends heartfelt storytelling with soul-stirring melodies, a hallmark of Winans’ celebrated sound.

“This song is a personal offering,” BeBe shares. “All To Thee is about surrender, gratitude, and trusting God with every part of your life. I wanted the music and visuals to feel honest, reverent, and full of hope as we step into a new year.”

Love Music? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

A six-time Grammy Award winner and the youngest male member of Detroit’s legendary Winans family, BeBe Winans has long been recognized as a pioneer of gospel and Christian crossover music. Alongside his sister CeCe Winans, he helped bring gospel music into the mainstream, creating timeless songs that continue to resonate across generations and around the world.

Beyond his musical legacy, BeBe is also an accomplished actor, author, and creator. His career includes notable roles in The Manchurian Candidate starring Denzel Washington, Broadway’s The Color Purple, and the critically acclaimed musical Born For This. He currently hosts the Heart & Soul Radio Show on SiriusXM Channel 68 and appeared in Bounce TV’s 2024 series Mind Your Business.

The “All To Thee” video delivers a visually striking and spiritually uplifting experience, marking a powerful moment in BeBe Winans’ artistic journey—and offering audiences a meaningful way to welcome the New Year with faith, hope, and devotion.

Click the link to view the video

https://thebellereport.us7.list-manage.com/track/click?u=fcae21ed7d023f3ec827cfa78&id=da7001aee5&e=a9590a6d57