Federal Office Recovers $10 Million for Indiana

Source: DOJ / DOJ

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced a financial milestone on Tuesday, revealing that it collected more than $10 million in asset forfeitures and litigation debt during the 2025 fiscal year.

The funds, which stem from both civil and criminal actions, represent an effort to strip criminals of their ill-gotten gains and provide restitution to those harmed by federal crimes.

According to U.S. Attorney Tom Wheeler, the $10 million total is divided into two primary categories:

$7.4 million collected through civil actions to enforce debts.

$2.6 million recovered via criminal restitution and forfeiture actions.

A key highlight of the report includes the restoration of $1 million directly to victims of federal crimes, ensuring they receive meaningful compensation for physical or financial losses. Additionally, $1.8 million was seized directly from criminal defendants who forfeited the “tools of their trade” and the proceeds of their illegal activities.

The impact of these collections extends beyond the federal level. A substantial portion of the forfeited funds has been distributed to local law enforcement agencies across Southern Indiana. Officials say these resources are vital for strengthening community-level efforts to combat crime.

“These results demonstrate how asset forfeiture not only disrupts criminal activity but also provides critical resources to law enforcement and, most importantly, delivers justice to victims,” said U.S. Attorney Tom Wheeler. “We are proud to have partnered with so many local, state, and federal agencies to hold accountable those who seek to profit from illegal activities.”

By law, all U.S. Attorneys’ Offices are tasked with collecting debts owed to the United States and federal crime victims. While restitution goes directly to individuals, other fines and assessments are deposited into the Department of Justice’s Crime Victims Fund, which supports victim assistance programs nationwide.

Wheeler credited the success to the diligent work of the Office’s Civil Division and Asset Recovery Unit, noting that their efforts are instrumental in upholding the law and ensuring that “crime does not pay” in Indiana.

Federal Office Recovers $10 Million for Indiana was originally published on wibc.com